Two sisters among three women drown in Kurram River

BANNU: Three women, including two sisters, drowned in Kurram river in the jurisdiction of Ghorwala Police Station in Bannu district on Saturday.

Reports pouring in from the incident spot said that two sisters identified as Riffat Bibi and Kashi Bibi, daughter of Adam Khan, along with other relatives had gone for picnic to Kurran river at Kot Dayam point.

They said that the women were walking along the bank of the river when all of a sudden they slipped and drowned in the river.

The locals rushed to the spot and jumped into the river to save the women. They succeeded to fish out one of the women alive while the body of Riffat Bibi was later retrieved after hectic efforts. The search for the two other women was continuing till filing of this report.

Also, the personnel of Rescue 1122 and Civil Defence have reached the spot and started search operation for the missing women.