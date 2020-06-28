SCCI concerned at slow clearing process at Torkham

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has expressed concern over the slow clearing process of the Pak-Afghan goods trucks and lack of facilities at the Torkham border.

In a statement issued here, SCCI Acting President Shahid Hussain urged the government to take steps to remove hurdles to the mutual trade and transit trade with neighbouring Afghanistan and export to Central Asian countries.

The SCCI chief said the Pak-Afghan bilateral and transit trade have slowed down owing to sluggish clearing process at Torkham, which has created a traffic mess due to long good trucks on Pak-Afghan route.

Therefore, he urged the National Logistic Cell (NLC) to increase the number of scanners to accelerate clearance of export, import, transit trade goods vehicles as well as empty trucks to give a boost the trade between the two neighbouring countries.

The chamber president said the Customs authorities issued gate pass in time but the clearance process of export, import goods vehicles and empty vehicles had declined in the absence of a rapid system which had impacted negatively mutual and transit between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The SCCI chief condemned the collection of hundreds of rupees as fees at Shakas, Bara and Takhta Baig.

He called upon the authorities concerned to take notice immediately.

He said the government's steps to enhance mutual and transit trade with Afghanistan and Central Asian States would prove fruitful.

Shahid Hussain said the rents of vehicles from Karachi to Torkham have surged from Rs400,000 to Rs600,000 owing to non-availability of transport facility.

He feared under the prevailing scenario, the transport charges from Peshawar to Torkham is likely to go up from Rs50,000 up to Rs80,000.

The chamber chief said the Afghanistan largest market is shifting to Islamic Republic Iran and CARs countries, which had brought negative impacts on Pakistan’s economy and foreign exchange.

Shahid Hussain demanded the federal government to issue instructions for resolution of the Pak-Afghan mutual and transit trade issues and to enhance the country’s exports to Afghanistan and CAR countries.

He also demanded the government to release required funds for NCL terminal to complete this important project in the stipulated period.