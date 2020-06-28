Outcry of working class against increase in petrol price

Lahore: The working class of the country has condemned the decision of the government to increase the prices of petrol and diesel. It will not only raise the cost of transport, but also the prices of all essential items, including food, clothes and other items of daily use. Labour leaders said it would affect the wage earners the most as the government has not raised the wages and pension in the budget 2020-21. The high devaluation of Pakistani rupee in comparison to the dollar has been adding fuel to fire, making it harder for the working class to make ends meet, they said during an emergency held by All Pakistan Workers Confederation at Bakhtiar Labour Hall.