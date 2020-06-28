Humid weather forecast

LAHORE: Hot and humid weather continued to prevail in the City o Saturday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that a shallow westerly wave is still present over the upper parts of the country. Weak moist currents are penetrating the upper parts of the country. They predicted that hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country.

However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

On Saturday, rainfall was recorded in a number of cities, including Bhakkar, 29, Noorpur Thal, 23, Okara, 07, Toba Tek Singh, 1, DI Khan, 10 and Malam Jabba, 2mm.

Highest temperature was recorded in Dadu where the mercury reached 47°C while in Lahore it was 38.5°C and lowest was 28.3°C.