Zalmi chief lauds decision of PSL-6 matches in Peshawar

LAHORE: Peshawar Zalmi management and Zalmi cricketers express happiness over the announcement of PSL season 6 matches in Peshawar.

“We are grateful to Pakistan Cricket Board and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for the decision to hold PSL matches in Peshawar,” said Javed Afridi, Chairman Peshawar Zalmi.

Peshawar Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz, head coach Darren Sammy, Kamran Akmal, Liam Dawson and other cricketers also expressed their happiness over the decision. Zalmi Stars are eager to play matches at Arbab Niaz Stadium.

Afridi said that Zalmi team management and all the team players are happy for Peshawar to be included as a venue for PSL season 6 in February and March next year and they congratulate all Zalmi fans.

Javed Afridi said that the promise he made to Zalmi Fans at the opening ceremony of PSL Five was fulfilled for which he is thankful to Allah Almighty. Javed Afridi said he is grateful to the Pakistan Cricket Board and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

Peshawar Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz. Head Coach Darren Sammy, Director Cricket M Akram, Kamran Akmal. Liam Dawson also expressed happiness over the announcement of PSL matches in Peshawar and said that Peshawar Zalmi's team is ready to take action in front of their enthusiastic Zalmi fans at their home ground Arbab Niaz Stadium.