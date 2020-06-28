‘Wheat supply policy conspiracy against S Punjab flour mills’

BAHAWALPUR : The Punjab Food Department’s wheat supply policy for 2020-21 has been termed as a conspiracy against flour mills of the south Punjab on Saturday.

Addressing a joint press conference at the office of Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI), Punjab Flour Mills Association executive member Usman Maqbool, former Punjab Flour Mills Association chairman Chaudhry Abdul Jabbar and BCCI president Chaudhry Javed Iqbal rejected the government’s wheat supply policy.

Usman Maqbool said that under the new policy only flour mills of Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Lahore and Multan districts have been given wheat quota and it is great injustice to the owners of flour mills situated in 31 other districts of the province. He said it is not fair with more than 800 flour mills of south Punjab from where the government meet its 55 percent wheat procurement target. He said flour mills would be closed if all flour mills of the province are not given wheat quota. Abdul Jabbar said due to wrong policies of the Punjab food department the flour mills industry has reached on the verge of disaster. He said this issue now would be raised at every forum. Javed Iqbal voiced his cooperation to the owners of flour mills of south Punjab and said the concerns of flour mills owners have been forwarded to the Prime Minister and the Punjab Chief Minister on behalf of the BCCI.