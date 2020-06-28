Pathologists’ moot inaugurated

RAHIMYAR KHAN: The 11th Pakistan Society of Chemical Pathologists Conference inaugurated at Sheikh Zayed Medical College and Hospital.

More than 60 pathologists from across the country participated in the moot through internet and about 40 professors of Sheikh Zayed Medical College attended the moot observing the Covid-19 precautionary measures. Sheikh Zayed Medical College Hospital Rahimyar Khan principal Professor Dr Tariq Ahmed inaugurated the moot and said the conference was supposed to be held in March 2020 but it was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic and now it is being held online. He said experts will read their research articles. Organizing committee chairman Prof Dr Muhammad Abdul Rehman and Head of Information Technology Dr Muhammad Bilal thanked all the participants and especially appreciated the cooperation of Prof. Dr Amir Ijaz, Prof Rizwan Hashim and Prof Usman Shaukat of the Department of Information Technology.

Canal breach: A 30-foot breach in a canal destroyed crops near Bangla Sheikhan.

The locals were trying to fill the breach as the officials concerned had not reached the spot till the filing of the report. The affected farmers also staged a demonstration and demanded compensation.