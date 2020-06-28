Four outlaws surrender in Lakki

LAKKI MARWAT: Four dreaded outlaws surrendered to the police in the district, a police official said on Saturday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Iqbal Mohmand was briefing media persons at the Shaheed Asmatullah Police Station Serai Naurang said that the police arrested and killed several outlaws in shootouts during the last three months. The surrendered persons were also produced before the media. The official said that there were several hideouts of the criminal gangs in Wanda Aurangzeb and hilly area of Abbasi Khattak in the jurisdiction of Dadiwala Police Station. The DSP said that District Police Officer Abdur Rauf Babar Qaiserani had expedited the campaign against the criminals involved in cases of murder, attempted murder, dacoities, robberies and extortion, adding, that’s why four criminals, namely, Naser Muhammad, Ali Sherbaz, Humayun and Yaseen Wahab surrendered to the police. “These four criminals will be prosecuted properly without subjecting them to any excesses,” he maintained.