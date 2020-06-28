Two held for selling petrol illegally

Rawalpindi : Police have arrested two persons for selling petrol openly and seized filling instruments from their possession, the police spokesman said here on Saturday.

According to details, Airport Police during a raid apprehended Muhammad Shahzad Shah and recovered 10 litres petrol while Taxila Police held Muhammad Shahid on the charges of selling petrol illegally and recovered petrol and filling instrument from their possession. Police have registered separate cases against all the accused and started investigation.

Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer (RPO), Sohail Habib Tajik has directed to launch crackdown against the illegal business of refilling gas cylinders and said that no one would be allowed to sell petrol openly in market.