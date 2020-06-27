School sealed in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The district administration sealed a school where classes were being held in violation of the government order on Friday.

Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) Usman Jadoon led a team, which paid a surprise visit at Falah Public School in Ghazikot area and sealed it. Jadoon told reporters that action was taken on a tip-off that regular classes were being held there but the central gate of school was closed from inside.

“The government has closed down educationalinstitutions in the large public interest as coronavirus cases have still largely been reported in parts of the district,” he added.

The Assistant commissioner said that if the government allowed educational institutions to be reopened for the regular classes under standard operational procedures they would welcome that order and allow them to hold classes.