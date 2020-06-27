CEAG notices real decline in COVID-19 cases

LAHORE: The Corona Experts Advisory Group (CEAG) has noticed positive results of smart lockdown in sensitive areas, as epidemiologists have termed the outcome a real decline in COVID-19 positive cases.

“However, the effects of the smart lockdown need to be studied more closely for a few more days, which will enable experts to declare the definite results of the outcome of the social intervention to prevent the spread of the coronavirus,” said Prof Dr Mahmood Shaukat, chairman of CEAG, on Friday. The infectious and viral diseases experts take the decisions with regard to smart lockdown after researching and analysing the data.

The experts’ body also rejected the rumours of re-infection after recovering from COVID-19 virus. In this regard, Prof Saqib Saeed said that, according to current research, the period of effectiveness of the virus ends in 10 to 11 days; therefore, there is no chance of the virus being reborn at all. But, like the rest of the world, we are still learning about this virus and as soon as verified information is available it will be immediately disseminated. However, he advised those COVID-19 patients, even if you have recovered from the disease, to take precautions. “We will not repeat the mistakes on Eidul Azha, as we did before last Eid that caused the virus to spread so much,” he added.

Dr Mahmood Shaukat said that, on the basis of research evidence, the government has moved to relax certain conditions for the convenience of people. “The facility such as mandatory two PCR tests before a complete discharge procedure has been relaxed,” he added.

Adding to it, Dr Saqib Saeed informed that, on the basis of WHO and CDC research data, it was concluded that most people get rid of the virus completely within 10 days. If they do not show any symptoms for another three days, they can break their quarantine. “For them, the requirement of two PCR test has been lifted,” he added. This condition has also been removed for those who come forward through contact tracing.

However, he said, the condition of two PCR tests will still apply to three types of people, including healthcare workers, people from madrasas and people living in hostels. “The people who have symptoms can break quarantine after 10 days without testing and those who have no symptoms at all can break quarantine after 3 days,” he added.

He said that the authenticity of PCR test is around 60 to 70 per cent, so if the PCR test is negative or unavailable, then a patient can also be diagnosed by CT scan. “We are also not in favour of the PCR test without symptoms in order to reduce the financial burden,” he said, adding that antibody test was not diagnostic test and the long-running typhoid test has also been rejected.

With regard to burial of the dead due to COVID-19, Jamshid Ahmed said that some changes have been made in the earlier released standard operating procedures (SOPs) after consideration by Technical Working Group (TWG).

Earlier, he said, ghussal was not being given to the corpse because it was believed at that time that the corpse could spread a lot of virus. But, according to a recent investigation, the heirs and close relatives have now been allowed to attend the funeral with complete guidelines and burial instructions. According to recent investigation of the WHO, he said, if the body was not leaking any contaminated liquids or blood, it does not need to be wrapped in a special plastic cover, wrapping in a shroud will suffice. “Those killed by the coronavirus will not be buried in a separate cemetery,” he added.

With regard to decrease in number of testing, it was informed that testing capacity has not decreased at all, but the reason for this impression was stopping of en bloc testing for flights. After testing the flights, it was informed that, we found a positive rate was less than one per cent and we realised it to be a waste of resources. Therefore, we decided to test only those who have symptoms as the resources have to be used wisely.

With regard to smart sampling, Prof Mahmood Shaukat said that random sampling was never put to halt and it was still in practice in smart lockdown areas and crowded markets such as Liberty and Anarkali. “Further decisions will be made based on the results of random sampling,” he added.

He also said that CEAG was also working to control the test price after calculation of the index price to extract a certain profit. The Punjab Healthcare Commission will issue a notification in the next few days.

Besides, CEAG Co-Chairman Prof Dr Asad Aslam Khan and Ms Rafia also spoke on the occasion.