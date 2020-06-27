Meeting held on Presidential Iqbal Award

A meeting of the selection committee for Presidential Iqbal Award was held at Iqbal Academy Pakistan here on Friday. According to a press release, Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mahmood, who is also chairman of the selection committee for Presidential Iqbal Award, chaired the meeting which was attended by Prof Dr Baseera Ambreen director of Iqbal Academy Pakistan and all the members of the committee.

The meeting was informed that Presidential Iqbal Award was conferred upon writers of Urdu books on Allama Muhammad Iqbal’s philosophy and thoughts every year while for English writers the same was awarded after every three years but the award remained suspended for almost 10 years. The meeting sought guidance of the selection committee for the awards and for this purpose a sub-committee was formed which would submit its recommendations in this regard.