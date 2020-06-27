Imran’s address reflects revolutionary thinking: Aleem Khan

LAHORE:Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has termed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address to the National Assembly (NA) a reflection of the realities of the country and his revolutionary thinking.

In a statement issued on Friday, the provincial minister said that there is no doubt that the government over the past two years has faced major challenges on both the internal and external fronts. Abdul Aleem Khan said that Imran Khan has tried his level best to solve the major problems, including the issues arising out of corruption and incompetence of the previous government.

The minister said the PM is trying to put the country on the right track and reduce the debt burden. Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that the PTI government led by Imran Khan had fought hard especially in the corona situation. He said the position of the PM on coronavirus issue was clear and transparent from day one which was proved right by time as well. Abdul Aleem Khan said that the present government had tried to give equal rights to all the provinces and take them along while the PM had also fulfilled his promise of non-discriminatory accountability. Abdul Aleem Khan said that due to the full confidence in the personality of Prime Minister Imran Khan from all over the world, including the big powers, Pakistan had gained a better position than ever before in the United Nations and the balance of power in the region.