Alleged murderers among six held by SIU

Six suspects allegedly involved in murders, robberies and street crime were arrested during raids in parts of the city on Friday.

The arrests were made by the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Karachi police during raids in Shah Faisal Colony and Gulshan-e-Iqbal. According to SIU chief SSP Irfan Bahadur, the arrested suspects included Safdar Ali, Ghulam Abbas, Kamran Jatoi. He said the three suspects were involved in various crimes and that they were arrested during a targeted raid conducted in Shah Faisal Colony.

SSP Bahadur said the suspects during an initial interrogation admitted their involvement in the attacks on police in Shah Latif Town in 2018. He said two cases were registered against them at the Shah Latif police station.

SSP Bahadur said the SIU police separately arrested three more suspects during a targeted raid in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. The suspects were identified as Imdad, Ali Gul and Faqir Muhammad. The arrested suspects were involved in various robberies and street crime, he said, adding that several cases were registered against them at various police stations. He said weapons were found in their possession and cases had been registered against all arrested suspects.