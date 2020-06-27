PM inquires after PTI Karachi chief’s health

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday night telephoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Karachi president and MPA Khurram Sher Zaman and inquired after his health.

The PTI MPA contracted the coronavirus infection a few days ago and has been quarantined at home. The prime minister conveyed his best wishes to Zaman and prayed for speedy recovery, according to a PTI Karachi’s press release.

Zaman thanked Khan and told him that he was feeling much better. “My immunity is normal according to antibodies tests and I will continue to serve the people after I recover,” Zaman told him. Zaman is currently serving as the president of the PTI Western Sindh region and has been elected MPA twice from Karachi.