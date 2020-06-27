PM inquires after PTI Karachi chief’s health

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday night telephoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Karachi president and MPA Khurram Sher Zaman and inquired after his health.
The PTI MPA contracted the coronavirus infection a few days ago and has been quarantined at home. The prime minister conveyed his best wishes to Zaman and prayed for speedy recovery, according to a PTI Karachi’s press release.
Zaman thanked Khan and told him that he was feeling much better. “My immunity is normal according to antibodies tests and I will continue to serve the people after I recover,” Zaman told him. Zaman is currently serving as the president of the PTI Western Sindh region and has been elected MPA twice from Karachi.