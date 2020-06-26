Moderate rain leaves half of Lahore without electricity

LAHORE: Half of the provincial metropolis went out of electricity after a moderate to heavy rain with windstorm hit the city on Thursday morning.

The fragility of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) can be gauged from the fact that the electricity supply of several localities was not restored until our going to the press. Sources in the LESCO claimed that more than 250 feeders were effected due to the windstorm and rain.

The rain started early morning and continued till noon. During the period the electricity supply to most of the city areas was shut down and after the rain stopped, LESCO teams came out of their offices and started resolving individual as well as collective complaints of the citizens regarding electricity outages.

On the other hand, highest rain was recorded at airport while other areas included Johar Town, Green Town, Wapda Town, Kot Lakhpat, Lakshami Chowk, Sandha, Gulshan-e-Ravi, Model Town, Gulberg, Sadar Bazaar, Mughalpura and etc. Meanwhile, Met Officials said that a shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country. Weak moist currents are penetrating the upper parts of the country. They predicted that hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while rain-thunderstorm at isolated places is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

Rainfall was also recorded at other localities including Okara 40, Kasur 35, Jhang 30, Sahiwal 29, Hafizabad 22, Noorpur Thal 21, T.T.Singh 17, Sargodha (PAF) 16, Faisalabad 16, Bahawalnagar 14, Lahore (AP 11, City 01), M.B.Din 05, Jhelum 02, Islamabad (ZP), Rawalpindi (Chaklala), Gujranwala 01, Joharabad 02, Balakot 17, Bannu 09, Pattan, Malam Jabba 03,Dir 01, Bagrote 05, Bunji 02, Kotli 03, Muzaffarabad (AP) 01 and Kalat 02.

Thursday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi, Dadu and Mohenjodaro where the mercury reached 46°C while in Lahore it was 35°C and minimum was 23.2°C.