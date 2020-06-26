Govt may extend lockdown to other cities

LAHORE:The Punjab government is considering extending the lockdown to other worst-hit localities by coronavirus in different cities of the province to protect precious human lives.

It was stated in a meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique Malik here Thursday. The CS directed the administrative officers to identify more localities most affected by coronavirus in their respective districts and send a report to extend the scope of the smart lockdown by declaring those areas as hotspots. A report submitted to the CS said that smart lockdowns are causing decrease in the number of cases of coronavirus and related deaths.

The meeting also reviewed the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding the prevention of coronavirus in wholesale and other markets, and decided to completely close all such markets that are not following the precautionary measures. The CS said that all possible steps would be taken against prevention from coronavirus, adding that no further exemption could be granted other than that given in the SOPs. The meeting was briefed 71 shops in Bahawalpur, 824 in Multan, 650 in DG Khan, 450 in Sahiwal, 92 in Faisalabad, 1,600 in Sargodha, 99 in Gujranwala and 1847 shops in Sheikhupura were sealed on violations of the SOPs. Tiger Force is being used in the Ehsaas Programme, drives against locust and dengue besides in the programmes to create awareness among the masses about the importance of the use of face mask and social distancing.

The CS also issued instructions to all the administrative officers to provide details of functional and non-functional flour mills in the province. Additional Chief Secretary Home Momin Agha, Lahore Division Commissioner Saif Anjum and other officers attended the meeting while divisional commissioners, RPOs, deputy commissioners and DPOs in other districts participated in it through video link.

CCPO: The capital city police officer (CCPO) reviewed the security and safety arrangements at the entry and exits points of Gulberg, Faisal Town, Garden Town and Model Town which were locked down in view of corona outbreak to ensure safety of the citizens.

The CCPO Lahore said that divisional officers were deployed at 40 hotspots in seven areas of lockdown. As many as 3,546 personnel, including 43 SHOs, were deployed for surveillance while 40 hotspot areas were closed by Lahore police with 237 points. CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed while instructing the officials said that the citizens in the hotspot areas should be treated with courtesy. He also appealed to the citizens to cooperate with police in the areas of lockdown.