CM Mahmood Khan inaugurates e-Property Management System

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has formally inaugurated the Electronic Property Management System of Local Government in order to ensure effective and efficient management of the commercial properties of the department and all its subordinate formations including town municipal administrations and development authorities.

Under the E-Property Management System, an online digital system of auction of these commercial properties has also been introduced. The chief minister termed the initiative as first-ever of this kind in the entire country and an another significant progress of the provincial government towards e-governance system and stated that this initiative will not only make the entire auction process of commercial properties more efficient and transparent but will also increase the revenue of the department many folds.

The launching ceremony was held at Chief Minister Secretariat on Thursday. Special Assistant to Chief Minister KP for Local Government Kamran Bangash, Secretary Local Government Shakeel Ahmad Mian and other authorities concerned were also present on the occasion.

The chief minister lauded the efforts of local Government Department for introducing E-Property Management System and said that it is one of the priority areas of the provincial government to enhance the capacity of government departments by the effective use of information technology and added that the provincial government was going all out to facilitate the people at maximum level by the effective use of information technology.

On the occasion, it was revealed that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the first ever province of Pakistan which has introduced the E-property Management System.