Crash details

PALPA, Pakistan Airlines Pilots Association, had claimed that they had complained to the CAA and PIA prior to the recent crash in Karachi about the technical flaws in A320 aircraft as per record in technical logs.

According to Wikipedia,for the entire A320 family, 160 aviation accidents and incidents have so far been recorded including 17 fatal accidents. Some of the aircraft in this family are however rated as the safest. Hopefully, the recently released detailed report on this tragic crash will help clear the mist surrounding the accident.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad