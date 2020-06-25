Opposition not bringing no-confidence motion against govt: Saad

ISLAMABAD: The PML-N senior leader Khawaja Saad Rafique on Wednesday said at a time when the country was facing crises of democracy, economy and justice, the opposition did not want any relief but the government should ease lives of masses.

“Nobody wants relief from you but you should ease lives of the people,” Saad Rafique said while taking part in debate on the federal budget.

He said the opposition was not doing opposition, those responsible for security of people were also not doing so and those responsible for delivering justice were also not doing the same.

He said if the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) resolves all the crises created by the government then the country’s system should also be handed over to the NDMA.

Talking about detention of the PPP leader Khursheed Shah and PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz and issuance of notice to Khawaja Asif, he said the government was transferring enmity to generations. He told the government that the opposition would not bring no-confidence move against it. “You will not be able to quit government even if you want to do so,” he said.

He asked the government to stop dreaming of doing away with any political party. “How you can make a political party cease to exist if worst martial law of Ziaul Haq could not do so with the PPP,” he said.

He regretted that the PTI government which was to wage fight against starvation and Indian aggression was now up against the opposition parties.

Tahira Aurengzeb, who returned to the House after recovering from COVID-19, said the government had given no relief to labourers, farmers or teachers, saying that it were ministers who were exposing the government’s performance.

The PPP parliamentarian Abrar Ali Shah staged walkout from the House after tearing the budget documents. “I reject the budget proposal and boycott proceedings,” he said.

Muhammad Israr Tareen said his party, Balochistan Awami Party, will remain part of the PTI government. He said special attention should be given to the development of Balochistan.

Syed Murtaza Mahmood called for reforms to achieve the tax collection targets.

Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon said research and latest technology should be used to take forward the agriculture sector on modern lines. He said special emphasis should be given to the cotton crop to enhance textile related exports.

Participating in the budget discussion, Murtaza Javed Abbasi said salaries of employees should be enhanced keeping in view the inflation. He said the government failed to achieve the economic targets set for the current fiscal year. He said the tourist spots should be reopened with SoPs.

Responding to the points raised by Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan said the government desires to open up businesses including the tourist spots with the SoPs in order to protect the livelihoods of vulnerable groups in these difficult times. He said there is complete consensus on the CPEC project in Pakistan. He said it is only India which is opposed to CPEC.

Sajida Begum appreciated the steps taken by the government to improve the economy and curb smuggling.

Muhammad Bux Khan Mahar said the government has failed to revive PIA, Pakistan Railways and Pakistan Steel Mills.

Riaz Fatyana said a timeframe should be given for the reopening of schools and colleges. He said universities should be established at the tehsil level to promote higher education in the country.

James Iqbal said the agriculture sector should be taxed to enhance revenues.

Imran Ahmad Shah said the power tariff should be cut following reduction in petroleum prices.

Minister of State Shehryar Afridi said despite economic constraints, the government has not imposed any new tax in the budget.

Mehreen Razzaq Bhutto of the PPP said a comprehensive plan should be prepared after taking on board the federating units to revive the economy.

Jamil Ahmed Khan said Prime Minister Imran Khan enjoys the backing of entire nation. He said coronavirus has inflicted a major blow to economy and industries but still a very balanced budget has been presented.

Mukhtar Ahmad said the budget 2020-21 has disappointed the people.

Sahibzada Sibghatullah said present government is pursuing pro-people and pro-poor policies.

Dr Nafisa Shah of the PPP said the country is faced with multidimensional challenges and unity is required to overcome them.