SC judge receives death threats, wife tells Capital Police

ISLAMABAD: A senior judge of the country’s top court has received “death threats” five days after a presidential reference was quashed against him.

Sarina Faez Isa, wife of Supreme Court’s judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa, got a written complaint lodged with Islamabad Police on Wednesday stating, “I am the wife of Mr. Justice Qazi Faez Isa, who is a judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and whom a death threat has been extended.” She wrote in her application submitted with SHO Islamabad Secretariat Police Station in person that “my father is very seriously ill and today is the first day I have stepped out of the house. I do not want to also lose my husband.” The Capital Police confirmed this latest development by telling this correspondent that they have received the said application and processing it under the law.

Credible sources said that she submitted some videos and other relevant documents with the police to proceed with the matter further. The video she presented before the police, according to sources, revealed that a person (name given) hurled the threats. “The person in the video tells that my husband should be shot publicly (USB enclosed, the segment appears from 1 minutes 45 seconds to 2 minutes 35 seconds). His exact words are: “jo aadmi bhi embezzlement mein pakra jaye, chahay Faez Isa—seedha firing squad kay samnay khara kar diya jaye.”