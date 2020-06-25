‘Online registration for private schools soon’

LAHORE: School Education Department (SED), Punjab, is all set to introduce an online portal for the registration of private schools across the province.

In this regard, a review meeting was held here Wednesday which was chaired by Punjab Schools Minister Dr Murad Raas. The minister observed that the online registration system would not only facilitate the school owners to get their schools registered, but would also help the department in evidence-based decision making.

The meeting was briefed about the online portal developed with the help of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for hassle-free registration of the private schools. Sarah Aslam, Secretary SED, Punjab and PITB representatives also attended the meeting.