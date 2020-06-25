MEPs alarmed over held Kashmir’s double lockdown

BRUSSELS/GENEVA: The European parliament’s All Parties Group on Kashmir (APGK) have noted with deep concern that there is a double lockdown in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and a physical advocacy event for the purpose will be organised on July 15.

According to a press release issued by the Organisation for Kashmir Coalition (OKC) on Monday, APGK President Prof Klaus Buchner (MEP) called a virtual meeting to review parliamentary and diplomacy work concerning the Jammu and Kashmir conflict with particular reference to Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prof Buchner provided the overview of the existing crisis in held Jammu and Kashmir. Carles Puigdemont (MEP) opined that the self-determination issue is central in most conflicts including that of the Jammu and Kashmir conflict.

Professor Josep Alay regarded the current Chinese Galwan Valley a factor crucial in the region. Frank Schwalba-Hoth (Former MEP) suggested to intensify the advocacy activities both virtual and physical, as the lockdown eases, within the European Union including the European parliament.

It was noted with deep concern that there is double lockdown in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Firstly, there is total political lockdown since August 5, 2019 when Indian authorities, in contravention of the United Nations Resolutions on the dispute and international law, have deceptively attempted to annex IOJK and having taken away the territory of Ladakh from rest of the IOJK.

Secondly, the Covid-19 lockdown, with practically no medical facilities on the ground. APGK endeavours to heighten diplomatic initiative to ensure that the current wave of the state terror is restrained in IOJK and that adequate medical facilities provided to Kashmiris.

It was agreed that a physical advocacy event shall be organised on or around July 15, 2020 with MEPs, journalists, jurists and civil society. Barrister A Majid Tramboo participated in the meeting for and on behalf of the OKC.

OKC’s partner, International Human Rights Association of American Minorities (IHRAAM), a UN accredited organisation, through its Geneva based representative made two oral interventions at the 43rd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC). Both the interventions highlighted gross human rights violations taking place in IOIOJK seeking the HRC’s intervention.