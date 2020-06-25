‘Ghilaf-e-Kaaba’ exhibition opens

Islamabad : The exhibition of ‘Ghilaf-e-Kaaba’ and other Islamic relics was inaugurated by the Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noorul Haq Qadri and Chairman of Punjab Investment Board Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan at the Cantaurus Mall on Wednesday.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs observed that the nation would benefit by this exhibition and it will bring peace of mind and they would feel the blessings of these relics, at this difficult time when they are suffering because of the coronavirus. He said that such exhibitions bring spiritual calmness and composure in life. He praised the efforts made by the Chairman, Punjab Investment Board, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan in holding this exhibition.

This exhibition will continue for ten days at the Centaurus Mall for the public.

This exhibition offers a unique opportunity to the people, to see the ‘Ghilaf-e-Kaaba’ and other Islamic relics, while remaining in Pakistan. Several diplomats representing Muslim countries in Islamabad, a large number of politicians, religious leaders and many other prominent members of the society attended the inauguration ceremony.

Speaking on this occasion, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, chairman, Punjab Investment Board said that this year also a large number of people would get the opportunity to see these relics and, as a result “the exhibition will bring solace and consolation to the pandemic-stricken population of the twin-cities.”

This year the Centaurus administration, for the protection of visitors against coronavirus has made special arrangements so that all government SOPs are fully observed.