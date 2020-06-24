Rehman Malik serves third Rs500b defamation notice on Cynthia

ISLAMABAD: Senior leader of the PPP and Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Abdul Rehman Malik on Tuesday through his lawyers served another defamation notice of Rs500 billion on US citizen Cynthia D Ritchie over what he claimed false, frivolous and baseless allegations during her media talk outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday.

In her media talk, she alleged that horrific stories against Benazir Bhutto were told to her by then inter minister Rehman Malik.

According to legal notice, Rehman Malik has never done any such conversation with the US citizen and he cannot even think about such talk. He strongly rejected all allegations against him and termed those malice, highly derogatory and defamatory and pack of lies to damage his national and international reputation which he has earned after tireless struggle for decades as investigator, politician, parliamentarian, former interior minister and author of three books and hundreds of articles published in national and international media.

Rehman Malik said he considers it bellow his dignity to respond to the baseless and malicious allegations levelled against him by a foreign lady and has decided to take her to the court with her pack of lies to face the law.

APP adds: US blogger Cynthia D Ritchie also filed a petition in the court for justice of peace seeking directions for registration of a case against Rehman Malik.

The petition was filed by Cynthia’’s lawyer Imran Faroz Malik in the court of Additional Session Judge Javed Iqbal Sipra on Tuesday.

The petition stated that Cynthia was facing life threats from Rehman Malik.

It stated that an application was submitted in this regard at Secretariat Police but no action was taken by the police.

The petition said PPP leaders Rehman Malik, Yusaf Raza Gillani and others were harassing her.

The petition sought registration of case against the alleged accused.