Governor Sarwar asks universities to collect fee in installments

LAHORE: On the directions of Punjab Governor/Chancellor, a letter has been written to heads of public and private universities to facilitate students in depositing all kinds of fees in installments. The letter urged the Vice Chancellors and Rectors not to take any adverse action as the same may result in affecting their future. The letter states that the Covid-19 outbreak has severely affected social and economic life of all segments of society wherein middle and poor classes are facing the main brunt of financial crisis and they might be facing difficulty in payment of academic fees of their children.