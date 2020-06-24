ACE arrests UC secretary

GUJRANWALA: ACE team Tuesday arrested a union council secretary receiving bribe. Saqib Hussain submitted an application with the ACE stating that UC secretary Riasat Ali is demanding Rs 5,000 for issuance of a birth certificate. The ACE Hafizabad circle officer arrested the UC secretary receiving Rs.5000 from Riasat.

11 ACCUSED HELD: Police Tuesday arrested 11 accused and recovered stolen cash, drugs and illegal arms from them. City Kamoke police arrested drug peddlers identified as Zain, Shakeel, Faisal, Tahir and others and recovered Rs 100,000, 55 litre liquor and illicit arms from them. Meanwhile Dhulley police arrested accused Ejaz, Abdul Hameed, Tayyab and others and recovered 3 kilogram charas and illegal arms.

MAN DIES: A man died in a road accident here on GT Road on Tuesday. Riaz was travelling on a motorcycle and a speeding car hit him near the city housing, leaving him dead on the spot.