Slain terrorists identified

PESHAWAR: The police have identified the bodies of four alleged terrorists killed in an operation in Matani on Monday night, officials said. Four alleged terrorists were killed during an operation by Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Matani area on the outskirts of the provincial capital. The slain terrorists were identified as Zakirullah, Irfanullah, Saqib and Asad hailing from Khyber district and Matani. An official said, on a tip-off, the CTD personnel raided a house in Ghaziabad in Matani. However, the alleged terrorists opened fire on police. The four terrorists were killed when the cops returned the fire. The police recovered hand-grenades and ammunition from their hideout.