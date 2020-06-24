Seven more Pakistan cricketers test positive for coronavirus

LAHORE: Seven more Pakistan cricketers and a player support staff tested positive for the coronavirus, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Tuesday, just a day after three players’ results showed they had Covid-19.

According to a press release, the PCB said a further seven players and a player support personnel from a total of 35 tested positive for Covid-19. The PCB had organised these 35 tests in Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar on Monday. The players who tested positive are Fakhar Zaman, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan and Wahab Riaz. This takes the number of coronavirus-positive cricketers to 10 after Haider Ali, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan tested positive a day earlier.

The PCB said: “Like Haider, Haris and Shadab none of the seven players and masseur had reported any prior symptoms of Covid-19 until they underwent first round of testing on Monday ahead of the side’s departure for Manchester. The PCB medical panel is already in contact with these players and the masseur, who have been instructed to observe strict quarantine at their homes for their and their families’ wellbeing.”

The developments came as the country recorded 3,946 new virus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 185,034, according to government numbers. The country also recorded 105 new deaths, taking the death toll to 3,695.

Those who tested negative are Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Iftikhar Ahmad, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, and Yasir Shah. The player support personnel, who tested positive is Malang Ali, a masseur. The PCB said Shoaib Malik, Cliffe Deacon and Waqar Younis have not been tested yet. Imad Wasim and Usman Shinwari had tested negative on Monday.

PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said: “The recent positive tests of some of the fittest athletes, who had not shown any symptoms, clearly reflect the danger this virus possesses. As such, and on behalf of the PCB, I once again request the public to strictly adhere to all safety precautions as advised and recommended by the federal and provincial governments to ensure their health and safety as well as of their dear and near ones.

“As regards the players, who have tested positive, we will continue to monitor and support them, including conducting antibody tests, and as soon as they test negative, they will be flown to join the squad in England. At the moment, they have been advised to go into self-isolation so that they not only recover quickly but also prevent their other family members from being infected.

“The tour to England is very much on track and the side will depart as per schedule on 28 June.”