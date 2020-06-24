SZABIST (Karachi) announces Admission Policy amid COVID-19 Lockdown

KARACHI: ATTENTION NEW APPLICANTS: Due to current scenario of COVID-19 and to facilitate the students, SZABIST management has approved the following policy:

ALL BACHELOR’S PROGRAMS: 1. Candidates with 70% (after adding 3% grace marks as announced by the Govt) and above in Intermediate or equivalent exams, will require no Test / Interview. 2. Candidates having less than 70% (after adding 3% grace marks) in Intermediate or equivalent exams shall be treated as follows: (a) Weightage to Qualification (50%) (b) Weightage to Online Interview (50%)ALL MASTERS & PHD PROGRAMS: 1. Selection by Online Interviews only.***