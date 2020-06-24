Teachers call protest against proposed University Act

LAHORE:Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) has given a call of protest of teachers outside Punjab Assembly on June 30 in which teachers from various universities of Punjab would participate.

This was decided in the meeting of FAPUASA Punjab chapter which was presided over by FAPUASA President Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar Ch while representatives of various academic staff associations were present on the occasion.

The academic fraternity reiterated their stance to strongly condemn and oppose the attempts to impose a politically influenced proposed Public Sector Universities (Amendment) Act 2020”. The meeting agreed that attempts to undermine the autonomy of universities of Punjab through this illegal Act would not be tolerated. The meeting also decided to hold press conference on June 25 at Government College University, Lahore against the proposed amendments. Dr Mumtaz Anwar briefed the meeting that letters of concern had been written by the President FAPUASA Punjab Chapter to the governor and chief minister to take notice. He said that central, Punjab, Sindh, KPK and Balochistan chapters of FAPUASA have publicly condemned the attempts to implement this act.

He said the Punjab Minister for Higher Education till today had not contacted the FAPUASA Punjab chapter to discuss the matter despite his claims on electronic and print media.