KE tariff petition deferred

ISLAMABAD: National Electronic Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday deferred the petition of the K-Electric that asked for increase in power tariff by Rs1.6 per unit.

During the hearing on the petition, NEPRA Chairman Tauseef Farooqi said there were instructions from the government not to increase the price of electricity till June 30, 2020.

K-Electric had requested for collecting the money from consumers in terms of monthly adjustments for January-February-March-April 2020 and two-quarterly fuel charges adjustments (October-December 2019 and January-March 2020).

It is worth mentioning that the federal cabinet had decided not to increase the price of electricity till June 30, adding that the electricity distribution companies also came up with a similar request a few days ago.

The NEPRA chairman went on to say that Karachi was also part of this country and K-Electric would be treated equally.

Earlier, Farooqi announced that an investigation would be launched into unannounced power outages in Karachi. He has instructed that the reasons behind load-shedding should be brought forward and presented to the public.

Residents in multiple areas of Karachi have complained of power outages of up to 12 hours. K-Electric, on the other hand, has blamed the increased hours of load-shedding on the shortage of furnace oil.