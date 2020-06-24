23 outlaws including 12 POs arrested

Islamabad : Islamabad police arrested 23 outlaws including 12 proclaimed offenders a police spokesman said.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, all officials of Islamabad police have accelerated their efforts to curb activities of anti-social elements and drug pushers.

Following these directions Aabpara police arrested Faraz Khan and recovered one 30 bore illicit pistol. CIA police arrested accused Rehmat-Ullah and recovered 12 bore gun from him. Margalla police arrested two accused Sheryar and Abdullah and recovered one 30 bore pistol and 495 gram hashish from their possession.

Tarnol police arrested three accused Muhammad Ishfaq, Janat Gul and Izhat-Ullah and recovered one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition. Ramna police arrested accused Rafaqat Hussain and recovered 20 bottles wine from him.

Shehzad Town police arrested two accused Muzamal and Sayam and recovered stolen bike from their possession. Sihala police arrested accused Muhammad Riaz and recovered 110 gram heroine from him.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further legal proceeding is underway against them. During special checking in the whole city, police nabbed 12 proclaimed offenders.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

He said that Islamabad Police would also safeguard its youth from various evils like use of drugs and ensure brighter future of them.

He said that it is the collective responsibility of the every person of the society to remain alert against those involve d in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them.