Malik regrets govt silence over Indian interference in Balochistan, tribal areas

ISLAMABAD: Senate Standing Committee on Interior Chairman Senator Abdul Rehman Malik has said that Pakistan is currently passing through a difficult and sensitive time as India is constantly conspiring against Pakistan and violating the Line of Control (LOC) and targeting the civilian population frequently.

“India continues to violate international law by targeting borders of neighbouring countries and by electing Narendra Modi as the prime minister, the Indians have not only created a threat to its own peace but also to the peace of the whole world as Modi is war monger,” he said while talking to newsmen outside the Parliament House on Monday.

Rehman Malik said that India has started proxy wars through its spies and carrying terrorist activities inside Pakistan. He said that in the last few days, miscreants attacked Rangers in Karachi with India behind them. “I regret why the government of Pakistan is silent on Indian interference as it is continuously interfering and carrying out terrorism in Balochistan and tribal districts through Afghanistan,” he said.

Rehman Malik appeals nation to follow anti-coronavirus SOPs strictly. While expressing grave concerns over the increase in deaths and positive cases of coronavirus, Rehman Malik said that once again he appeals to the people of Pakistan to please strictly follow SOPs against coronavirus as the only way to keep ourselves and others from this deadly virus is following of SOPs. He said that he was not disappointing and horrifying the nation but he wanted to describe the real situation before the nation that the death toll due to coronavirus will increase day by day.

He said that coronavirus cases and deaths in Pakistan will increase by manifolds in June, July and August. He urged the people to stay at home and avoid unnecessary movement, wear proper masks and strictly follow all the SOPs.