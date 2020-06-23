ATH to continue routine services

ABBOTTABAD: Medical Director of Ayub Medical Teaching Institution Dr Ahsan Aurangzeb has dismissed the reports that Ayub Teaching Hospital will only treat the patients suffering from the coronavirus and said that it will continue to provide health care facilities to all.

In a statement, he stated that the ATH was the largest public sector hospital in the Hazara division providing health care facilities in all departments. Dr Ahsan Aurangzeb said the capacity of the coronavirus ward had been increased from 70 to 128 patients. He added the ATH received tests from the seven districts of Hazara division and its staff was working round the clock to treat the patients. The official said that keeping in view the surge in the number of the coronavirus patients, arrangements were being made to increase the strength and the capacity of corona ward.