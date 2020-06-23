1,150-kanal state land reclaimed

LAHORE:During the last one week, ACE retrieved 1,150-kanal government land worth of Rs 1 billion and 50 crore from the land grabbers. This operation is going on under the directions of Director General, ACE PunjabAll regions of ACE have launched a grand operation against land grabbers in all regions. During this operation, ACE Lahore Region B has retrieved 248-kanal government land worth of Rs 1 crore and 60 lakh in three different Mozas of Lahore named Dala Wahga, Patiala, Adhean from the land grabbers. During an operation in main Bazar Mitha Tawana, District Khushab, Sargodha region 4-kanal and 2-marla land worth 1 crore 50 lack rupees has been retrieved. In Sahiwal 68-kanal land worth 5 crore 85 lakh rupees, in Multan 647-kanal land worth of Rs 20 crore 24 lac e rupees, in Gujranwala 85-kanal, 17 marlas land valuing 5 crore, 36 lakh rupees have been retrieved from land grabbersza Harbanspura, government land valuing millions of rupees has been retrieved from land grabbers and 19 land grabbers have also been arrested in the operation.