Alliance with PML-Q stronger than before: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE:Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and MNA Moonis Elahi called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the Chief Minister House here Monday.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on a suggestion from Ch Pervaiz Elahi approved establishing a 500-bed mother and child hospital in Gujrat. In the meeting, views were exchanged about budget session, political situation in the province, peoples’ welfare programme, strategy for safety against Corona and further strengthening of the alliance and reservations allayed.

During the meeting, Provincial Minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed and Secretary Punjab Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti were also present. Thanking the chief minister for approving hospital in Gujrat, Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that in the journey of progress and development we are standing with PTI and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, we are shoulder to shoulder to each other in the journey of serving the people. He said the opposition neither had agenda for people’s welfare nor combating corona virus, former rulers did injustice with the people by ending landmark projects of my tenure, we only believe in public service and will continue working together in the process of providing relief to the people of the province.

Pervaiz Elahi said that wishes of those creating rift in the alliances will never be fulfilled, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar is working hard for serving the people. Appreciating the efforts of Ch Pervaiz Elahi in smoothly running the budget session, Usman Buzdar said that we are allies and will remain allies, there has been improvement in working relationship and strengthening of the alliance with Pakistan Muslim League-Q than previously, those thinking negative will only be disappointed, we were one before, are now and will also remain so in future as well, no conspiracy for creating misgivings will be successful, mission for public welfare and well-being will be continued along with the allies; opposition has no agenda for welfare of the masses, they are politicking only on non-issues, will speed up further journey for serving the people without caring least for criticism. He said that mother and child hospitals would also be established in other districts, including Gujrat.