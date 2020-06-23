PHF requests govt to release pending grant

ISLAMABAD: After failing to get any kind of grant from the government in the last three years, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has sent an SOS to the Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) for urgent help to look after the genuine requirements of players who have no option but to stay home amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

The PHF in a letter has requested the decision-makers to help the federation in looking after around 150 top players who have lost all options to earn a livelihood.

In the letter the PHF has conveyed to the ministry that Pakistan is not the only country where the pandemic has struck. Sportsmen and women are locked down at their home. Since hockey is a contact sport, its activities can only resume when a safe environment allows it to resume.

Professional hockey players around the world are in dire need of financial support as professional leagues have not begun anywhere yet. Players who represent departments and provinces also look to the PHF for financial backing.

The federation has not received any grant from the government in the last three years. The PHF had been holding its activities through other resources including sponsorship. Since all activities are at a standstill, no sponsorship can be lured. In such a situation players need support till the time things get back to normal.

The letter to the Ministry of IPC said many national players who are employed by departments are facing an uncertain future.

“PHF is already under severe financial stress and Covid-19 pandemic has made the situation more worrisome and could lead to the slow death of the national game as we are not able to help the jobless players, reactivate the hockey from grassroots and maintain its Lahore & Karachi offices.

“Three fiscal years have passed, PHF has not yet received any grant from the Ministry of IPC and PSB so far. It is earnestly requested that instructions may please be given to the concerned for immediate release of grants to the PHF, pending with the government for last three years, enabling us to support jobless players and maintain and keep up its Lahore & Karachi offices,” the letter says.