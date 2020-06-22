Centre allocates huge funds for promotion of tourism in KP

PESHAWAR: The Chorr valley in Battagram district of the scenic Hazara division would be developed as a tourist spot as per the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) Managing Director Junaid Khan on Sunday said that the tourism would play a vital role in the country’s economy as the province has vast potential for the growth of the sector in the time to come. He said that Chorr valley would be developed as Prime Minister Imran Khan to attract more and more local and foreign tourists to the scenic spot.

“The province is replete with scenic places for the tourists but we need to develop tourism infrastructure and link roads to facilitate access of visitors to the serene sites,” the official said. He added that over 2.5 million domestic and foreign tourists had visited Galiyat, Hazara and Malakand divisions, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Kumrat, Kalash valleys and enjoyed festivals in Bamburet and Booni in Chitral district. The tourism sector had been affected badly by the fatal Covid-19 pandemic but it would soon be back on the track and national and foreign tourists would come to the beautiful places of the province, he added. Junaid Khan said that the government had given special attention to the promotion of tourism as it had allocated huge funds in the current fiscal for the sector. He added that a hefty amount of Rs4400 million had only been earmarked for the roads construction in Hazara and Malakand divisions while Rs2000 million would be spent on development of scenic places and promotion of tourism in Swabi, Buner, Dir, Dera Ismail Khan, Kohat and southern districts.

The official said that Rs3000 million had also been set aside for development of tourist spots in the merged districts, including Tirah in Khyber, Samoona in Orakzai, Chappari in Parachinar, Kurram and North Waziristan and South Waziristan. The MD said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan were taking interest in the promotion of tourism sector in the country as well as in the province. He said that federal government had asked the provincial government for preparing master plan for feasibility of five projects in KP that included tourism resort at Koh-e-Suleman in Dera Ismail Khan, Sheikh Badin tourist resort in Lakki Marwat, Chappari in Kurram, Garam Chashma in Chitral, Takhtbhai in Mardan and others.