Two die in Mansehra

HARIPUR: Two persons, including a teenage boy, were killed in separate incidents here on Sunday, police said. Officials of Sadar Police Station said that Haider Ali, 13, was on way to Dobandi village with his mother when he fell into a 15-feet deep ditch filled with water. The local divers fished the body out after an effort of about an hour and shifted it to the Trauma Centre in Haripur. The second death was reported from Naseem Town where a construction worker was busy with chips grinding machine when it developed some fault and he tried to fix the fault when suffered electric shock. He was shifted to Haripur Trauma Centre where doctors pronounced him dead. The deceased was later identified as Jehanzeb, a resident of Rara village.