Maryam shares Nawaz’ letter on Father’s Day

LAHORE: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has shared a letter written by former premier Nawaz Sharif on Twitter Sunday.

Maryam wrote on micro-blogging website that every day is Father’s Day for me but today there is no tribute bigger than this little letter.

She said from revenge to another when the NAB arrested her father, he was not concerned about his self but about his daughter who was a prisoner in another jail.

There is very little life to sacrifice on such a father, Maryam wrote on Twitter.

It is to be noted that this letter was written on October 11, 2019 when the NAB arrested Nawaz Sharif in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. And on Father’s Day, Maryam shared this emotional piece on her official Twitter.