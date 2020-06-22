Eclipse prayers offered in several cities

ISLAMABAD: People offered Salatul Kusoof (eclipse prayers) in several cities of Pakistan during the solar eclipse on Sunday.

Eclipse prayers were offered at several mosques in Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, Chaman, Sukkur, Shikarpur, Sujawal, Mirpur Khas, Haroonabad, Kalabagh and other cities across the country, attended by large number of believers.

In Sukkur, eclipse prayers were offered in a large congregation at Shahi Jamia Masjid in Old Sukkur area. People sought Allah Almighty’s forgiveness for past sins, offered repentance and vowed not to repeat the misdeeds again, a private TV channel reported.

Besides, solar eclipse was also witnessed in Saudi Arabia and people offered Kusoof prayers at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madina. Salatul Kusoof is offered in Islam when the moon comes between the sun and the Earth or the Earth comes between the sun and the moon halting the solar rays.