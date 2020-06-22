Two men found dead

The bodies of two men were found in various areas of the city on Sunday. A man was found dead at a house located near the al-Falah police station. Police and rescuers reached the property and found the body which was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for medico-legal formalities.

Police said the deceased person had been identified as 25-year-old Qasim, son of Rahim Buksh. According to SHO Saadat Butt, doctors told police that the deceased person was electrocuted to death around a couple of days ago.

Police found the body after Qasim’s father informed them about it. The officer said the father was in Punjab when his son died.

He found his son dead upon returning to the city and informed police about it. The father further told the police that he had spoken to his son on Friday over a phone call but since Saturday, his mobile phone was switched off, which suggested that he died on Saturday. Further investigations are under way.

Separately, police found the body of a man in Rehri Goth within the limits of the Sukkan police station. According to police, they found the body after locals informed them about it. The body was taken to the JPMC for medico-legal formalities.

According to SHO Adeel Shah, the deceased is yet to be identified. The body has been kept at a morgue for want of identification while the cause of death is also yet to be ascertained.