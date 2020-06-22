No action on complaints about rising robberies

Rawalpindi:The citizens’ complaints went unnoticed as robberies in Rawalpindi continued on a rise. In last 24 hours, citizens were deprived of nine motorcycles, one vehicle and millions of worth ornaments and precious items in 28 registered robberies with different police stations of Rawalpindi.

In the limits of Rataamral Police Station, Sufyan, Khalid in the limits of Banni Police Station, Kamran in precincts of New Town Police Station, Ismail in Civil Lines Police Station, Qari Gul in Taxila Police Station precincts and Shahid in the limits of Sadar-Beiruni police Station limits were deprived of their motorcycles.

While Hanif in the limits of Rataamral Police Station limits was robbed on gun point with Rs72,000 cash and mobile. While in the limits of Sadiqabad Police Station, Rs.60,000 were stolen from the shop of Safdar.

In the precincts of Naseerabad Police Station, two armed muggers robbed Rs37,000 from citizen in broad daylight. In the limits of Airport Police Station, robbers took away Rs45,000 and mobiles, laptops by breaking locks from the house of Zafar.

Meanwhile, in the precincts of different police stations in Rawalpindi, as many as five people were arrested for selling kites and lethal kite string. Police recovered hundreds of kites and also registered cases against them.

While Rawalpindi police registered three cases in different instances for possession of illegal weapons and rounds. While in crackdown against gamblers and outlaws, 10 culprits were rounded in limits of different police stations of Rawalpindi and police also recovered 1670g charas, 15 litres liquor and pistol with rounds.

In the precincts of Rawat Police station, three armed motorcyclists at Rawat-Kalar Syedan Road robbed a milk van and took away thousands of rupees from the driver and his helper.

In the limits of Gujjar Khan Police Station, police with the assistance of Punjab Highway Patrolling officials arrested goat thieves who use to steal goats grazing near roads. Police also received three goats from the car and arrested two persons.

police deployed: In view of rising suspects of Covid-19 in 22 hotspot areas of Rawalpindi, additional police personnel were deployed at 31 pickets to keep restricting unnecessary public movement.

In 22 hotspot areas in Rawalpindi including Dhok Kala Khan, Qayyumabad, Iqbal Town,. Dhok Paracha, Kuri Road, Aliabad, Dhok Ali Akbar, Sadiqabad, Magistrate Colony, Afandi Colony, Satellite Town, Muslim Town, Khurram Colony, Dheri Hasanabad, Talimohri, Ghausia Chowk, Allama Iqbal Colony, 31 police pickets have been established at entrance points to ensure implementation on directives of Punjab government against Coronavirus pandemic.