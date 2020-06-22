‘They have come to blows, will help them’: Trump on India-China tension

WASHINGTON: The United States is talking to both India and China to help them resolve their ongoing border tensions, President Donald Trump said.

“It’s a very tough situation. We’re talking to India. We’re talking to China. They’ve got a big problem there,” Trump told reporters at the White House before boarding Marine 1 on his way to his first post-COVID-19 election rally in Oklahoma.

“They’ve come to blows, and we’ll see what happens. We’ll try and help them out,” Trump said when asked about his assessment of the situation between India and China.

Over the past few days, the entire Trump Administration has rallied behind India against the incursions of the Chinese Army into the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh.