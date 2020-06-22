close
Mon Jun 22, 2020
AFP
DR Congo presidential aide gets 20 years for graft

World

Kinshasa: A top aide to DR Congo President Felix Tshisekedi was handed 20 years hard labour for corruption on Saturday in a case that has tested the government’s anti-graft credentials.

Vital Kamerhe, 61, who served as the president’s chief of staff, was convicted of diverting more than $50 million of public funds, the court in Kinshasa said. Much of the money was earmarked for building 1,500 social housing units under a programme announced by Tshisekedi after his inauguration in January 2019.

