KP CM directs authorities to improve KPITB performance

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the relevant authorities for necessary steps to further strengthen the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) by realigning its overall working style with that of the modern corporate governance.

He has further directed the authorities to propose necessary amendments in the existing laws governing the KPITB.

Mahmood was chairing the 10th board meeting of the KPITB at the Chief Minister Secretariat, said a handout. On the occasion, he termed the promotion of information technology in both the public and private sectors of the province as one of the key priority areas of his government and remarked that maximum employment opportunities can be created in the province by attracting international IT companies for investment.

The chief minister said the government had established an autonomous IT Board.

He expressed dissatisfaction on the overall progress of the KPITB and directed the authorities concerned to fulfill all the required formalities in order to change the existing composition of the Board for giving maximum possible representation to the private sector so that the KPITB could be run in purely corporate governance style, and resultantly its goals and targets are surely achieved.

The meeting approved the constitution of Search and Scrutiny Committee for the appointment of new Managing Director (MD) of KPITB. The committee will search for qualified individuals of private sector and after proper scrutiny it will suggest a panel of names to the board for final approval of one them to be appointed as MD of KPITB. The tenure of the incumbent MD is going to be finished by the end of this month.