Jang-Geo workers stage demo for Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s release

LAHORE: Senior lawyers, politicians, journalists and Jang/Geo Group workers on Saturday staged a demonstration against the arrest of Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and demanded his immediate release.

Chief Reporter Jang Lahore Maqsood Butt, Chairman Istiqlal Party Advocate Manzoor Gilani, Advocate Iftikhar Shahid, Shahida Jabeen of the PPP, Deputy Secretary Information Jamaat-e-Islami Qaisar Sharif, Khalid Zaman Kakar of the PML-N, Zaheer Anjum, Awais Qarni, Qaisar Saleem, Amir Taimur Malik, Amir Malik, Sher Ali Khalti, Amjad Farooq Kallu, Suhail Iqbal, Muhammad Naeem, Wajid, Secretary Jang Workers Union Muhammad Farooq and Jang/Geo Group workers participated in the demonstration.

The speakers were of the unanimous view that Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s arrest by the NAB is the manifestation of the government’s fascistic attitude which is condemnable. They said the rulers are trying to manage media according to their wishes due to their failures. They said that following the recent verdict of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the PTI government should resign. They termed the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman kidnapping for ransom.

They warned the government to refrain from illegal acts and release Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, otherwise they will have to take the right step. Senior journalists asked the government to stop economic murder of journalists. They said it’s practically fifth marshal law and there’s an undergoing conspiracy against the parliament. Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman is fighting the war for democracy and independence of media and he has been put behind the bars for this crime. He will never bow before the fascist government.

The politicians and lawyers said Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman is behind the bars without any FIR or crime for the last 100 days. They appealed to the chief justice of Pakistan to take notice of the situation and help release Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman immediately. The protesters chanted slogans against the NAB and the government.