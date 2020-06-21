Poet Manzar Ayubi passes away at 88

KARACHI: Renowned poet and educationist Prof Aziz Ahmed pen-named Manzar Ayubi has passed away on late Friday in Karachi at the age of 88.

His funeral prayers were offered on Saturday after Namaz-e-Asr at Jama Masjid Farooq-e-Azam in North Nazimabad.

Ayubi was born in Badayun in the then British India on August 4, 1932 and moved to Pakistan in 1950.

He had completed his MA in Urdu literature from the University of Karachi in 1959 and joined Sindh education department in 1961. He later retired as a senior professor in 1994.

Manzar Ayubi was not merely an educationist but was a great poet, writer and critic as well.

He was also known for exploring different genres of Urdu poetry.

He wrote several books, including Mizaj (1987) and Takallum (1981).

Ayubi was laid to rest at a local graveyard, while funeral was attended by many of his admirers.