Shahbaz Sharif offers condolences

LAHORE: Leader of the opposition in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Brig. Hassan Afzal, religious scholar Mufti Naeem and GB minister Haji Jan Bazkai.

In his message for condolences, he said the nation had lost a distinguished religious scholar whose services for the promotion of Islamic education will continue to be remembered for a long time. My heartfelt condolences to his family and students. May Allah rest his soul in peace! Over the death of Brig. Hasan Afzal, he said he's deeply saddened by the untimely death of Brig. Hasan Afzal due to Covid-19. Not only his family but also the country and the armed forces have lost a patriot and the son of the soil who had devoted himself to the service of the country. May Allah rest his soul in peace! Moreover, he sent condolences to the family of GB Minister for Food Haji Jan. He said he's grieved to learn about the death of GB Minister for Food & Agriculture Haji Jan Bazkai due to Covid-19. He was a great asset for the party who served the people of GB with complete sincerity and devotion. His services for the party and the country will be remembered for a long time, he added.